Claritas Launches 2025 Hispanic Market Report: A Data-Driven Deep Dive Into One of America's Fastest-Growing Consumer Segments

"This report is more than a data set—its a roadmap for marketers who want to authentically and effectively engage the Hispanic community," said Ron Cohen, SVP of Practice Leadership at Claritas. "The Hispanic market is not monolithic. Our report breaks down acculturation, language preference, cultural retention, and media consumption patterns to help marketers reach their audience with precision and respect."

Key Highlights from the 2025 Report:

The U.S. Hispanic population has grown by 89% since 2000 and is projected to exceed 74 million by 2028.

Remaining lifetime spending per Hispanic household is estimated at $2.45 million, up from $2.3M last year.

80% of Hispanic households are under age 45, making them a key audience for future brand loyalty and growth.

Younger, bilingual, and bicultural segments continue to drive digital adoption and consumer trends—particularly across audio, CTV, and mobile platforms.

74% of Hispanic adults speak both English and Spanish, presenting unique bilingual targeting opportunities for marketers.

Hispanic consumers over-index in digital media usage, particularly in streaming audio, video, and mobile shopping behaviors, creating high-performing touchpoints across the customer journey.

Multigenerational households are more common among Hispanics, influencing purchasing decisions across categories such as food, CPG, insurance, and financial services.

With customizable Hispanicity models, marketers can now segment and activate audiences based on degree of acculturation, language preference, socioeconomic status, and even country of origin. This enables privacy-compliant targeting and personalization that delivers higher ROI across channels—from direct mail to digital audio to OTT/CTV.

The 2025 Hispanic Market Report is essential reading for marketers seeking to understand and reach this diverse, dynamic audience with cultural fluency and measurable impact. Click here to download the full report.

