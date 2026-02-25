Claritas Releases New 2025 Acquisition Email BesClaritas Releases New 2025 Acquisition Email Best Practices Report

"Many marketers still rely on surface-level metrics," said Jalli. "This report underscores the value of identity-driven measurement. When every email can be tied back to a known household and every conversion can be traced to the correct touchpoint, the result is significantly higher ROI." Post this

The report also addresses a major challenge facing marketers today: nearly 30 percent of global email traffic is classified as spam. Claritas demonstrates that brands can still run high-performing campaigns by following strict deliverability and data hygiene practices. Because Claritas controls the entire deployment process using its own approved switches, servers, and IP banks, clients benefit from clean and compliant delivery. All data used within Claritas email programs is fully permission-based and sourced from more than 20,000 vetted partner websites, with every record tied to a verified opt-in timestamp, source, and IP address. This rigorous approach reduces bounce rates, improves inbox placement, and protects sender reputation.

"Email continues to be one of the most powerful acquisition channels, especially when executed powered by AI-driven insights and supported by accurate, permission-based data," said Quinn Jalli, SVP of Email Products at Claritas. "The 2025 benchmarks show that when brands combine verified data with AI-driven optimization and a privacy-first deployment infrastructure, they can acquire customers more efficiently and with greater confidence."

The report highlights how Claritas achieves these outcomes through its patented Identity Graph and its AI optimization engine, Clair. The Identity Graph connects 250 million consumers across two billion devices, allowing marketers to reach real individuals rather than anonymous impressions and understand exactly how those individuals engage across channels. With real-time optimization and closed-loop attribution, Claritas enables brands to identify who they reached, how they responded, and what ultimately influenced conversion.

"Many marketers still rely on surface-level metrics," said Jalli. "This report underscores the value of identity-driven measurement. When every email can be tied back to a known household and every conversion can be traced to the correct touchpoint, the result is significantly higher ROI."

The report includes real-world examples that showcase how identity-based measurement uncovers the true impact of marketing efforts. In one case, a national fitness retailer initially measured a 2 percent conversion rate from a direct mail campaign using only QR codes and vanity URLs. A Claritas matchback analysis revealed that 6 percent of households that received the mailer later visited the brand's website to research or purchase, uncovering three times more engagement than originally captured through traditional methods.

Claritas' end-to-end platform enables marketers to identify high-value prospects, activate precision-targeted campaigns across any channel, measure true outcomes with advanced attribution, and optimize performance in real time. Independent benchmarks show that Claritas delivers up to 20 percent higher incremental return on ad spend and achieves match rates two to three times higher than competing solutions.

To read the full findings visit: Claritas 2025 Acquisition Email Report

About Claritas

Claritas is an integrated, AI-driven marketing optimization platform. For performance-driven marketers, Claritas delivers superior, measurable ROI by continuously optimizing audience, creative, and media decisions at every customer touchpoint — all outside the limitations of walled gardens. By combining our patented AI, privacy-compliant Identity Graph, and closed-loop attribution, Claritas empowers brands to gain full visibility into who they're reaching, how they're engaging, and what's truly driving conversions — across all channels, not just within closed ecosystems. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

Media Contact

Cort Irish, Claritas, 1 4024157764, [email protected], https://claritas.com/

SOURCE Claritas