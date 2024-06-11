Claritycon, a Children's Mental Health Conference, to occur July 18-19, 2024 - Organizers name subject topics

Conference topics include "No Bad Kids," "From Calm to Chaos," "Angry with a Chance of Tantrums," childhood and intergenerational trauma, human trafficking, ethics, immigrant children, bullying, eating disorders, military families and medication management. Post this

Exploring the factors that impact the emotional, psychological and social well-being of young people, Claritycon 2024 will be held on July 18 and 19, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. Claritycon is presented by Clarity with lead sponsor H.E. Butt Foundation, which joins Clarity in its efforts to educate the community about early mental health intervention.

Organizers encourage participants to register and reserve sessions by July 10, if possible. Tickets for $300/pp are on sale now and include:

12 hours of professional development (CEUs and CNEs available) with presentations by 30+ renowned experts;

Four meals plus snacks, including breakfast and lunch keynote addresses; and

Friday's celebratory luncheon with keynote speaker Delaney Ruston—Stanford-trained physician, filmmaker and author who has created documentaries concerning mental health, including the award-winning Screenagers films about screen time, teen mental health, and drugs in the digital age. A trusted expert, Delaney has spoken at Google, Facebook, The Aspen Institute, Good Morning America, NPR, New York Times and many national conferences, medical and academic centers.

Conference topics will include – but are not limited to – "No Bad Kids," "From Calm to Chaos," "Nurturing Identity in a Media-Driven World," "Angry with a Chance of Tantrums," "Taming Dragons and Resolving Conflict," "What Were They Thinking," childhood and intergenerational trauma, empowering school counselors, human trafficking, ethics, immigrant children, bullying, eating disorders, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), transgender youth, military families and medication management.

The public is invited to the Friday luncheon with keynote speaker Delaney Ruston at 11:30 on Friday, July 19. Ruston will share solutions to improve adolescent stress, anxiety and depression in the digital age. Email [email protected] for tickets.

For additional registration assistance or more information regarding Sponsorship or Exhibitor opportunities, please email [email protected].

MORE ON CLARITY: Clarity CGC offers a stand-alone mental health hospital and specialized inpatient/outpatient treatment for children, with the region's largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists. Clarity serves nearly 6,000 children annually in need of care, regardless of their family's ability to pay. It is experiencing an unprecedented, pressing demand for its services and programs: 86% increase in the number of patients admitted and placed on suicide risk precautions; 65% increase in inpatient treatment for children previously unseen in the mental health system; 27% rise in inpatient hospitalizations; and 89% surge in law enforcement referrals. In response to this alarming demand, Clarity launched "HEROES: The Campaign for Clarity," a $16 million, multi-phase capital campaign, in 2023. The first phase will open by August 1, 2024, including the addition of the eight-bed Methodist Healthcare Ministries Living Unit—a Pediatric Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit which is the only one of its kind in South Texas. Dedicated to children with very complex issues, it features trauma-informed space, a secured courtyard and a dedicated space for programming—serving at least an additional 700 children per year.

Currently, approximately 60% of children treated at Clarity are uninsured, underinsured or low-income.

Those wanting more information about Clarity Child Guidance Center can visit http://www.claritycgc.org or contact 210-616-0300 or [email protected]. Those wanting to donate can visit http://www.claritycgc.org/give-now/.

Media Contact

Jeanne Albrecht, Clarity Child Guidance Center, 2103929047, [email protected] , https://www.claritycgc.org/

SOURCE Clarity Child Guidance Center