Claritycon2025 Children's Mental Health Conference to occur July 16-17, 2025

"Children's mental health professionals will not only learn from 30+ renowned experts, they will strengthen their network of advocates; explore innovative ideas how to best care for children; and build personal relationships with others who provide services to families in need of care." Post this

Registration will open and tickets will go on sale on January 1, 2025. Admission is $350/pp (discounted to $300/pp if tickets purchased before midnight 4-30-25) and include:

Up to 11 hours of professional development (CEUs and CNEs available) with presentations by 30+ renowned experts

Meals plus snacks, including breakfast and lunch keynote addresses

Thursday wrap-up luncheon with keynote speaker Andrew Bridge , author of NY Times Bestseller Hope's Boy: A Memoir and USA Today bestseller The Child Catcher: A Fight for Justice and Truth. Bridge spent 11 years in Los Angeles County foster care, before earning a scholarship to Wesleyan University and graduating from Harvard Law School . He is a Fulbright Fellow and a Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Writing Resident. His work has garnered coverage in The New York Times , Washington Post, Los Angeles Times , Showtime, The Observer, The CBS Early Show, NBC Nightly News, Time Magazine, PBS, Psychology Today, NPR, and Observer Magazine. Tickets can be purchased separately for luncheon; check website in early 2025.

Topics for Claritycon may include – but are not limited to – Autism diagnosis and support; Serving Hispanic/Latinx populations—how to be culturally appropriate; ADHD diagnosis, medication and support; Heightened anxiety and coping strategies; Ethics; Play therapy/Recreational Therapy and how to incorporate in daily life; Recognizing the effects of trauma; When behavior is misunderstood; and Self-esteem in teenagers.

Attendees will:

Strengthen network of advocates

Engage in discussions with peers and explore innovative ideas on how to best care for children

Build personal relationships with other people in their field who provide services to the families in their care

Connect with exhibitors to learn about local, state and national resources

For additional registration assistance or more information regarding Sponsorship or Exhibitor opportunities, please email [email protected].

Clarity Child Guidance Center is a nonprofit mental health center dedicated to providing mental health treatment for children ages 3-17. With the September 2024 opening of an 8-bed unit dedicated to children and teens with very complex issues, Clarity Child Guidance Center will serve an additional 700 kids a year—bringing the annual total of children served to an average of 6,000+ children and teens. Clarity now offers a 74-bed inpatient mental health hospital; 24/7 walk-in Crisis Services department for children experiencing a mental health emergency; intensive daily treatment through partial hospitalization program; outpatient therapy; psychological assessments; care coordination; and recreational therapy. Clarity provides essential treatment regardless of a family's ability to pay, ensuring accessible care for all.

Those wanting more information about Clarity Child Guidance Center can visit http://www.claritycgc.org or contact 210-616-0300 or [email protected]. Those wanting to donate can visit http://www.claritycgc.org/give-now/.

