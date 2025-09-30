Clark Nuber Joins B Corp™ Community for Greater Community Impact

"Being a Certified B Corporation is an ongoing process, and Clark Nuber is fully committed to the continuous improvement required for building a better world." - Sarah Petrone, Chief Human Resource Officer Post this

Clark Nuber successfully completed the B Impact Assessment™ to become certified. This assessment covered five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. While the extensive evaluation process lasted over a year, Clark Nuber's efforts toward sustainability are continuous and constantly improving. To officially join the movement, the firm signed the Declaration of Interdependence, which binds the firm to its commitment to promoting the greater good.

Clark Nuber's pursuit of B Corp Certification was driven by the desire to lay a foundation for a future where business success and social and environmental impact go hand in hand. At its core, Clark Nuber is dedicated to the success of its people, clients, and community. Participating in a global movement as large as B Corp affirms Clark Nuber's legacy with integrity and transparency.

"The process of obtaining our B Corp Certification was deeply reflective and inspiring," said Chief Human Resource Officer Sarah Petrone. "I am honored to work with other organizations in the B Corp movement, and to see all of the good they are putting into the world. B Corp Certification is an ongoing process, and we are fully committed to the continuous improvement required for building a better world."

President and CEO Tom Sulewski said, "The B Lab Standards strongly align with the principles on which Clark Nuber is built. We are thankful for this opportunity to join our industry peers in leading a more sustainable and supportive environment for employees, clients, community members, and the planet."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, foundations, not-for-profit organizations, family businesses, high net worth individuals, and the public sector. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

