Clark Nuber Opens Doors to New Office in Downtown Bellevue

The new office has a mix of flexible desks, workbenches, and private offices to promote Clark Nuber's hybrid work approach. Multifunctional learning centers have been designed to host continuing education opportunities and events for employees and clients. Additionally, in alignment with environmental consciousness, many furniture and technology items from the prior office were repurposed and refreshed in the new space.

Clark Nuber can now be found at 555 110th Ave NE, Suite 700, Bellevue, WA 98004. The doors officially opened to clients on Sept. 22, 2025.

"From the first design concepts to our finished environment, this journey has been an incredibly collaborative process," said Director of Operations Erin Green. "We could not have done this without the support of every single Clark Nuber employee and our outstanding construction and design team that worked alongside us."

President and CEO Tom Sulewski said, "Downtown Bellevue has been our headquarters for over seven decades, and our new location will continue that tradition into the future. The new office is state-of-the-art and reflects our firm's continued commitment to the success of our people, our clients, and the communities we serve. We are looking forward to hosting meetings and events and building new memories in this space for years to come."

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning, independently-owned CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, high net worth individuals, foundations, not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

