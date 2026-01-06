Clark Nuber PS Announces New Shareholder Promotion for 2026

"This new role gives me the opportunity to continue empowering others to succeed, whether it's supporting our team within the firm or serving our clients and the broader community." -Kelly Rancourt, CPA Post this

"I am honored to take this next step in my career," said Rancourt. "This new role gives me the opportunity to continue empowering others to succeed, whether it's supporting our team within the firm or serving our clients and the broader community."

"Congratulations to Kelly on her well-deserved admission as our newest shareholder," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "Kelly started at Clark Nuber as an associate, and she has been goal-focused and fully dedicated to client service since day one. We are proud to have her on our team and look forward to working with her to build a legacy firm."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

