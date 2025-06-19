Clark Nuber PS Employees Represented in the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants

Clark Nuber employees Andrew Prather and Maria Ramirez recognized by WSCPA.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, congratulates shareholder Andrew Prather, CPA, on his nomination to the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants (WSCPA) Board of Directors for 2025-2026 and Martha Ramirez, CPA, for her Volunteer of the Year award.

The WSCPA has over 6,500 members and is governed by an elected board of directors. The organization's purpose is to educate CPAs and consumers and cultivate relationships between financial professionals.

Andrew Prather is an audit shareholder and the quality control director at Clark Nuber. He has been with the firm for over 25 years, where he provides audit, assurance, and consulting services for not-for-profit organizations. Andrew has been a member of the WSCPA for over 15 years and has served as a chair, member, and speaker on numerous WSCPA committees and conferences.

On receiving this designation, Andrew says, "It's an honor to play a larger role in an organization I have been involved with for so long. I look forward to working more closely with my peers and offering my experience to association members."

Clark Nuber President and CEO Tom Sulewski adds, "Everyone at Clark Nuber is proud to see Andrew join the board of the WSCPA. His extensive expertise and insight into our profession will add to the advancement of the accounting profession in the state of Washington and beyond."

Additionally, we would like to celebrate Martha Ramirez for being recognized as WSCPA Volunteer of the Year. Martha is a manager with Clark Nuber's technology strategy team. She has been involved with the WSCPA for over five years. Martha was a past president of the WSCPA's Foundation Board and has dedicated countless hours to promoting a strong community of professionals in Washington.

"Martha is dedicated to improving the accounting field through innovation, and it is wonderful to see her efforts being recognized by the WSCPA," says Lisa Duong, director of Digital Transformation. "She is truly passionate about helping her peers and community members."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle metropolitan area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

