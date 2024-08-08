Clark Nuber PS Named a 2024 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in INSIDE Public Accounting's 2024 IPA Top 100 Firms.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in INSIDE Public Accounting's 2024 IPA Top 100 Firms. This is Clark Nuber's seventh consecutive appearance in the compilation.
The 2024 IPA Top 100 ranks the top U.S.-based accounting firms according to revenue. This annual list is compiled by analyzing responses received for IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms, and it includes the Big 4 and many multi-office national firms. Earlier this year, Clark Nuber was also ranked in Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Firms.
"Our position as a top performing firm in the nation is the result of a strong foundation in client service throughout our history," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I am proud of our current team of professionals who are dedicated to our continued growth and success."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the PSBJ. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Media Contact
CJ Close, Clark Nuber PS, 1 425-454-4919, [email protected], clarknuber.com
SOURCE Clark Nuber PS
Share this article