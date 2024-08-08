Clark Nuber PS Named a 2024 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

"Our position as a top performing firm in the nation is the result of a strong foundation in client service throughout our history," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. Post this

"Our position as a top performing firm in the nation is the result of a strong foundation in client service throughout our history," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I am proud of our current team of professionals who are dedicated to our continued growth and success."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the PSBJ. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

