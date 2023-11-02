Clark Nuber PS Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Women

Clark Nuber PS has been named as a 2023 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its tenth year of recognition on this list.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been named as a 2023 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its tenth year of recognition on this list. The firm was lauded for reaching gender parity in our partner group and management committee, allowing women to lead at every level.
The Accounting MOVE Project is an annual survey of leading financial and accounting firms to determine the state of women in the industry. Firms named to the Best list share a commitment to advancing women, as demonstrated through consistent improvement in the number of women in their leadership pipeline and the documented success of their MOVE programs and culture. The annual list is released by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance.
"Clark Nuber is fortunate to have many women professionals, leaders, and role models setting new standards for excellence. They pave the way for others to follow as they pursue their own unique career paths," said Tom Sulewski, CEO.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 70 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.
With over 300 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.
