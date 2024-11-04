Clark Nuber PS Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Women and Equity Leadership

Clark Nuber PS has been included on the Best Public Accounting Firm for Women and Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership lists by the Accounting MOVE Project for 2024.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been named as a 2024 Accounting MOVE Project Best Public Accounting Firm for Women, marking its eleventh year of recognition on this list. In addition, the firm is being recognized in the 2024 Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership list. Clark Nuber was lauded for reaching gender parity in its partner group and management committee, allowing women to lead at every level.
The Accounting MOVE Project is an annual survey of leading financial and accounting firms to determine the state of women in the industry. Firms named to the Best lists share a commitment to advancing women, as demonstrated through consistent improvement in the number of women in their leadership pipeline and the documented success of their MOVE programs and culture. The annual lists are released by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance.
"Clark Nuber is proud to support all of our employees on their path to success," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "The many strong women on our team, from associates to shareholders, offer invaluable perspectives that truly set us apart in this industry."
"The MOVE project and these awards are critical to keeping the focus on advancing women and underrepresented populations in our changing industry. I am honored to be working with a firm that is so dedicated to advancing these efforts. Clark Nuber's company culture is perfectly reflected in these two awards," said Sarah Petrone, Chief Human Resources Officer.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
