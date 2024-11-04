Clark Nuber PS Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Women and Equity Leadership

"The many strong women on our team offer invaluable perspectives that truly set us apart in this industry." -Tom Sulewski, President and CEO Post this

"Clark Nuber is proud to support all of our employees on their path to success," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "The many strong women on our team, from associates to shareholders, offer invaluable perspectives that truly set us apart in this industry."

"The MOVE project and these awards are critical to keeping the focus on advancing women and underrepresented populations in our changing industry. I am honored to be working with a firm that is so dedicated to advancing these efforts. Clark Nuber's company culture is perfectly reflected in these two awards," said Sarah Petrone, Chief Human Resources Officer.

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

