Clark Nuber PS Named a Best Workplace in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal for 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Puget Sound Business Journal's 2024 list of Washington's Best Workplace. Clark Nuber ranks ninth in the Extra Large Company category.
The 2024 Washington's Best Workplaces list is a nomination program. Employees at nominated companies are provided with anonymous surveys, which are tabulated by a third party. The top 100 participating companies are split into four categories (small, medium, large, and extra large) and are ranked based on the survey feedback. In addition to being named one of the best workplaces in the state, Clark Nuber has been recognized by the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance and AWSCPA as one of the best public accounting firms for women for the past eight years.
"It's an honor to be named as a best workplace for our employees," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I believe hiring and investing in great people is what really makes outstanding companies. To finish in the top 10 among so many notable companies is truly humbling. Congratulations to us, to our team, and to all the finalists who are putting people first!"
Sarah Petrone, Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "One of our main goals is to cultivate an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone feels they belong. I am thrilled to see how our efforts are reflected in the ranking results. Our direct employee feedback will also help us continuously improve and provide for our people."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
