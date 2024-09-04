Clark Nuber PS Named a Best Workplace in Washington by the Puget Sound Business Journal for 2024

"I believe hiring and investing in great people is what really makes outstanding companies," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. Post this

"It's an honor to be named as a best workplace for our employees," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I believe hiring and investing in great people is what really makes outstanding companies. To finish in the top 10 among so many notable companies is truly humbling. Congratulations to us, to our team, and to all the finalists who are putting people first!"

Sarah Petrone, Chief Human Resources Officer, said, "One of our main goals is to cultivate an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone feels they belong. I am thrilled to see how our efforts are reflected in the ranking results. Our direct employee feedback will also help us continuously improve and provide for our people."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

