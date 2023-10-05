Clark Nuber PS Promotes 29 in Audit, Tax, Accounting Consulting, and Operations

"At Clark Nuber, we are dedicated to the success of our people and our clients. These 29 individuals exemplify the pillars of our company," said Tom Sulewski, CEO. Tweet this

Jennifer Keller, ACS

Frances Olson, Tax

SENIOR MANAGER

Madeleine Bergeron-Edasi, Audit

Michael Besterci, Audit

Grace Chu, ACS

Nicole Doran, Audit

Tina Gimlin, Talent Advisor

Megan Gohl, Tax

Lisa Iwata, CPE Senior Manager

Kate Kohlwes, Audit

Megan Kuchan, ACS

Leslie Melchor, Tax

Katharine Miller, Audit

Roo Mulligan, Talent Advisor

Paul Newcomb, Audit

MANAGER

Breanna Fletcher, Audit

Selyn Gozo, ACS

Mita Gupta, Tax

Shweta Mehta, Tax

SENIOR

Ginger Cermak, ACS

Portia Chen, Billing Coordinator

Tiffany Dinh, Tax

Hanna Fleming, Audit

Taylor Gould, Audit

Naomi Kumar, ACS

Deborah Madsen, Software Implementation Specialist

Sadie Matthews, Tax

Kyle Thomsen, ACS

Shannon Victory, Audit

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

