Clark Nuber PS Promotes 29 in Audit, Tax, Accounting Consulting, and Operations

Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area, has promoted 29 individuals across audit, tax, accounting consulting, and operation departments.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2023:
PRINCIPAL
Jennifer Keller, ACS
Frances Olson, Tax
SENIOR MANAGER
Madeleine Bergeron-Edasi, Audit
Michael Besterci, Audit
Grace Chu, ACS
Nicole Doran, Audit
Tina Gimlin, Talent Advisor
Megan Gohl, Tax
Lisa Iwata, CPE Senior Manager
Kate Kohlwes, Audit
Megan Kuchan, ACS
Leslie Melchor, Tax
Katharine Miller, Audit
Roo Mulligan, Talent Advisor
Paul Newcomb, Audit
MANAGER
Breanna Fletcher, Audit
Selyn Gozo, ACS
Mita Gupta, Tax
Shweta Mehta, Tax
SENIOR
Ginger Cermak, ACS
Portia Chen, Billing Coordinator
Tiffany Dinh, Tax
Hanna Fleming, Audit
Taylor Gould, Audit
Naomi Kumar, ACS
Deborah Madsen, Software Implementation Specialist
Sadie Matthews, Tax
Kyle Thomsen, ACS
Shannon Victory, Audit
"At Clark Nuber, we are dedicated to the success of our people and our clients. These 29 individuals exemplify the pillars of our company. I look forward to all the incredible contributions these leaders will make in their new roles," said Tom Sulewski, CEO.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
