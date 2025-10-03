Clark Nuber PS Promotes 37 in Audit, Tax, Advisory, and Operations

Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, proudly congratulates 37 employees on their Fall 2025 promotions.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2025:
Chief Operations Officer
Erin Green
Director
Andrea Ballard, Learning Experience Director
Sean Arakawa, IT Director
Principal
Michael Besterci, Audit
Patrick Lewis, Audit
Senior Manager
Kira Crowder, Advisory
Breanna Fletcher, Audit
Martha Gustavson, Tax
Kayla Harmon, Tax
Alina Klimenko, Audit
Mackenzie Smith, Tax
Kat Virden, Audit
Manager
Ginger Cermak, Advisory
Ryan Curtis, Audit
Jayson Knapp, Audit
Elena Maltseva, Tax
Jason Pichette, Audit
Tyler Putman, Audit
Olivia Sandoval, Tax
Talia Trease, Audit
Senior
Max Alexander, Advisory
Laurelann Avery, Audit
Skyler Cooper, Tax
Robyn Fietz, Tax
Matt Harris, Audit
Izzy Pantoja, Advisory
Junior Siguenza-Ortez, Audit
Kameryn Skillingstad, Audit
Bailey Thomason, Audit
Operations
Kayla Dart, Tax Processor II
Jen Hansen, Client Service Coordinator II, Lead
Andrea Jensen, Tax Processor Team Lead
Melynda Marshall, Administrative Assistant Team Lead
Atien Ny, Data Engineer
Alexis Richards, Project Manager
Song Vo, Data Operations Lead
Cindy Wrigley, Tax Processor II
"Congratulations to the 37 professionals stepping up to new roles this year," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "It has been an honor to watch these individuals grow at Clark Nuber and continue to build a lasting legacy firm."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, high net worth individuals, foundations, not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Media Contact
CJ Close, Clark Nuber PS, 1 (425) 454-4919, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/
SOURCE Clark Nuber PS
Share this article