Clark Nuber PS Promotes 37 in Audit, Tax, Advisory, and Operations

"It has been an honor to watch these individuals grow at Clark Nuber and continue to build a lasting legacy firm." - Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. Post this

Erin Green

Director

Andrea Ballard, Learning Experience Director

Sean Arakawa, IT Director

Principal

Michael Besterci, Audit

Patrick Lewis, Audit

Senior Manager

Kira Crowder, Advisory

Breanna Fletcher, Audit

Martha Gustavson, Tax

Kayla Harmon, Tax

Alina Klimenko, Audit

Mackenzie Smith, Tax

Kat Virden, Audit

Manager

Ginger Cermak, Advisory

Ryan Curtis, Audit

Jayson Knapp, Audit

Elena Maltseva, Tax

Jason Pichette, Audit

Tyler Putman, Audit

Olivia Sandoval, Tax

Talia Trease, Audit

Senior

Max Alexander, Advisory

Laurelann Avery, Audit

Skyler Cooper, Tax

Robyn Fietz, Tax

Matt Harris, Audit

Izzy Pantoja, Advisory

Junior Siguenza-Ortez, Audit

Kameryn Skillingstad, Audit

Bailey Thomason, Audit

Operations

Kayla Dart, Tax Processor II

Jen Hansen, Client Service Coordinator II, Lead

Andrea Jensen, Tax Processor Team Lead

Melynda Marshall, Administrative Assistant Team Lead

Atien Ny, Data Engineer

Alexis Richards, Project Manager

Song Vo, Data Operations Lead

Cindy Wrigley, Tax Processor II

"Congratulations to the 37 professionals stepping up to new roles this year," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "It has been an honor to watch these individuals grow at Clark Nuber and continue to build a lasting legacy firm."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, high net worth individuals, foundations, not-for-profit organizations, and the public sector. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

Media Contact

CJ Close, Clark Nuber PS, 1 (425) 454-4919, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/

SOURCE Clark Nuber PS