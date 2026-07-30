Clark Nuber PS Ranked Among 2026 IPA Top 100 Accounting Firms

"I am proud to see Clark Nuber recognized once again among the IPA Top 100," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "This ranking is a testament to the talent and commitment of our professionals, whose dedication continues to strengthen our firm and the service we provide to our clients." Post this

"This year's IPA 100 shows a profession splitting into distinct models," said Chelsea Summers, Executive Director at IPA. "Private equity-backed firms and traditional partnerships are growing organically at nearly the same pace, but everything behind that number, from reinvestment to pricing to how partners get paid, now looks different. Add in a workforce that's gone global and governance that's become standard practice, and you get a profession that's converging on one playbook while running it in very different ways."

Clark Nuber's inclusion in the 2026 IPA Top 100 reflects the independent firm's sustained growth and position among the nation's leading accounting firms. Based on responses to IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms, the annual ranking highlights top-performing firms across the profession and offers insight into the trends shaping the accounting industry. This marks the ninth consecutive year Clark Nuber has been included on the list and represents a two-position rise from 2025.

For more than 70 years, Clark Nuber has combined deep technical expertise with a commitment to serving clients, employees, and the communities they are part of. That people-first approach continues to drive the firm's success, supporting sustained growth while helping clients navigate complex business and financial challenges.

View the full 2026 IPA 500 rankings at https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/.

About Clark Nuber

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, the firm's more than 300 professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations, foundations, high-net-worth individuals, and the public sector. Clark Nuber serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, across the United States, and around the world. The firm is also a Certified B Corporation™, meeting rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and using business as a force for good.

About the IPA 500

INSIDE Public Accounting's IPA 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 largest accounting firms in the United States by net revenue. The rankings are based on data submitted through the IPA Practice Management Survey and are presented in five groupings: the IPA Top 100, Top 200, Top 300, Top 400 and Top 500. IPA also uses survey data to examine growth, profitability and other operational trends across the profession.

View the full 2026 IPA 500 rankings at https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/.

Media Contact

Shayla Wentz, Clark Nuber PS, 1 509-520-9947, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/

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