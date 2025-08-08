Clark Nuber P.S. Recognized as a 2025 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

"We are confident in the strides we make as an independently owned firm." -Tom Sulewski, President and CEO Post this

"With all the change happening in our industry, our firm has been focusing on our core values," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "It's very rewarding to see our people-centric approach and unified leadership landing us in the top 100 national rankings again this year. We are confident in the strides we make as an independently owned firm to build a lasting legacy for our employees, clients, and the communities we serve."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning, independently-owned CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the PSBJ. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

