Clark Nuber P.S. Recognized as a 2025 Top 100 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

Clark Nuber has been included in INSIDE Public Accounting's 2025 IPA Top 100 Firms for the eight year straight.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in INSIDE Public Accounting's 2025 IPA Top 100 Firms. This is Clark Nuber's eighth consecutive appearance in the compilation.
The 2025 IPA Top 100 ranks the top U.S.-based accounting firms according to revenue. This annual list is compiled by analyzing responses received for IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms, and it includes the Big 4 and many multi-office national firms. Earlier this year, Clark Nuber was also ranked in Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Firms.
"With all the change happening in our industry, our firm has been focusing on our core values," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "It's very rewarding to see our people-centric approach and unified leadership landing us in the top 100 national rankings again this year. We are confident in the strides we make as an independently owned firm to build a lasting legacy for our employees, clients, and the communities we serve."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning, independently-owned CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. Clark Nuber has also been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington by the PSBJ. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Media Contact
CJ Close, Clark Nuber P.S., 1 (425) 454-4919, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/
SOURCE Clark Nuber P.S.
Share this article