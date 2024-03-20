Clark Nuber PS Recognized as an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm

Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Accounting Firms list.
BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Accounting Firms list. This is Clark Nuber's sixth consecutive appearance in Accounting Today's ranking. Earlier this year, Clark Nuber was also included in ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award list.
The Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Firms list recognizes the top performing and growing firms throughout the United States. This list includes the Big Four firms and ranges from local to national practices. Clark Nuber is one of only two single-office firms to be acknowledged on this list. The firm has risen by five spots from last year, now ranking 87th in the nation.
"Clark Nuber is committed to growth and innovation, and I am proud to see that reflected in our national ranking," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "Each of our employees is motivated by the same drive for success. This is truly a full-team accomplishment."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Media Contact
CJ Close, Clark Nuber PS, 1 425-709-4845, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/
SOURCE Clark Nuber PS
Share this article