Clark Nuber PS Recognized as an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm

"Clark Nuber is committed to growth and innovation, and I am proud to see that reflected in our national ranking," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "Each of our employees is motivated by the same drive for success. This is truly a full-team accomplishment."

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

