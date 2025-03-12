Clark Nuber P.S. Recognized as an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm

Clark Nuber P.S. is pleased to be included in Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Accounting Firms list.
BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber P.S., a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included in Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Accounting Firms list. This is Clark Nuber's seventh consecutive appearance in Accounting Today's ranking. Earlier this year, Clark Nuber was also awarded the Diamond Award by ClearlyRated.
The Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Firms list recognizes the top performing and growing firms throughout the United States. This list includes the Big Four firms and ranges from local to national practices. Clark Nuber is the only single-office firm to be acknowledged on this list. The firm now ranks 90th in the nation. Clark Nuber was also noted for its strategic approach to services going into 2025.
"Being a single-office firm, Clark Nuber is especially innovative in our approach to business," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "Our continuing to rank among the nation's largest firms proves our commitment to advancing the accounting industry."
About Clark Nuber P.S.
Clark Nuber P.S. is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
