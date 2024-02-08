Clark Nuber PS recognized in Best of Accounting Award list by ClearlyRated

Clark Nuber PS is pleased to be included on ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award list. The firm received client satisfaction scores of 4.8 out of 5 stars. This is Clark Nuber's fifth year being recognized by ClearlyRated.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included on ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award list. This is Clark Nuber's fifth year being recognized by ClearlyRated.