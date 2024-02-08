Clark Nuber PS recognized in Best of Accounting Award list by ClearlyRated

Clark Nuber PS is pleased to be included on ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award list. The firm received client satisfaction scores of 4.8 out of 5 stars. This is Clark Nuber's fifth year being recognized by ClearlyRated.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to be included on ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award list. This is Clark Nuber's fifth year being recognized by ClearlyRated.
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. Clark Nuber received client satisfaction scores of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
"We appreciate receiving such outstanding ratings from our clients," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "This is a clear testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity in all our engagements. As CEO, I am proud of our team's continued pursuit of delivering top-notch accounting solutions."
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
Media Contact
CJ Close, Clark Nuber PS, 1 425-454-4919, [email protected], https://clarknuber.com/
SOURCE Clark Nuber PS
Share this article