Clark Nuber PS Welcomes Anna Au as Newest Tax Shareholder

Clark Nuber PS welcomes Anna Au as its newest shareholder in the firm's Tax Services Group.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS welcomes Anna Au as its newest shareholder. Au joins as part of the firm's Tax Services Group, where she will assist high net worth individuals and their families navigate the complexities of wealth management and tax planning. Her primary emphasis centers on international and domestic estate, trust, and succession planning, along with income tax planning for businesses and individuals.
Au brings extensive public accounting experience in tax consulting to Clark Nuber. Her history includes work with both domestic and foreign clients, ranging in size from $2 million to over $1 billion. Her time as Vice President in a closely held company gives her the insight and understanding that private business may encounter.
Au is a prior member of the board of directors for the East King County Estate Planning Council and the Snohomish County Estate Planning Council. She is also involved in the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Washington Women in Tax, and other professional organizations.
"Clark Nuber is a firm whose core values are caring about its people and providing excellent client service. As a limited resource, it is a privilege when clients and teammates share their time with me, whether that be helping clients with financial and business tax matters or mentoring future leaders. I feel invigorated to be part of this journey at Clark Nuber," said Au.
"We are so excited for Anna to join the Clark Nuber team," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I have seen Anna's presence throughout our community for many years, so it is an honor to now have her expertise be shared with our company."
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
