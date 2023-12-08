Clark Nuber PS Welcomes Anna Au as Newest Tax Shareholder

"It is a privilege when clients and teammates share their time with me, whether that be helping clients with financial and business tax matters or mentoring future leaders. I feel invigorated to be part of this journey at Clark Nuber," said Anna Au. Post this

Au is a prior member of the board of directors for the East King County Estate Planning Council and the Snohomish County Estate Planning Council. She is also involved in the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Washington Women in Tax, and other professional organizations.

"Clark Nuber is a firm whose core values are caring about its people and providing excellent client service. As a limited resource, it is a privilege when clients and teammates share their time with me, whether that be helping clients with financial and business tax matters or mentoring future leaders. I feel invigorated to be part of this journey at Clark Nuber," said Au.

"We are so excited for Anna to join the Clark Nuber team," said Tom Sulewski, President and CEO. "I have seen Anna's presence throughout our community for many years, so it is an honor to now have her expertise be shared with our company."

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 300+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.

