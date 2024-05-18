Clark Pest Control Acquires Nexgen Exterminating of Anaheim, CA

Lodi, CA-based Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. is acquiring Nexgen Exterminating, Inc.
ANAHEIM, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgen was formed in 2019 and has purchased several southern California-based pest management providers, including American Exterminator Co., Buzzoff Exterminating, Canyon Lake Pest Control, Gordon Termite Control, and Sunwest Exterminating. Nexgen's coverage includes a large area of the Southland, including all of Los Angeles and Orange counties and portions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Nexgen currently has offices in Anaheim, CA and a satellite office in Murrieta, CA.
"Finding the right company to be part of the team was especially important to me, not only for our customers but our employees," says Brian Patrick MacQueen, CEO/President of Nexgen Exterminating. "Our employees will be able to enhance their knowledge and expertise with Clark Pest Control. I will also be joining the Clark Pest Control team, and I am extremely excited about the opportunity with them."
"We are super excited for the growth in one of our emerging markets," says Brad Parker of Clark Pest Control. "We love the employee culture at Nexgen and feel their team is going to be a great addition to our Southern California Branches."
About Clark Pest Control: Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California's largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state and an additional service center in northwest Nevada. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, lawn fertilization, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, burrowing rodent solutions, and disinfecting services for commercial accounts and residential customers. In 2019, the company became part of the Rollins Specialty Brands family, a division of Rollins, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA.
