Clark Pest Control Acquires Nexgen Exterminating of Anaheim, CA

"We are super excited for the growth in one of our emerging markets," says Brad Parker of Clark Pest Control. "We love the employee culture at Nexgen and feel their team is going to be a great addition to our Southern California Branches."

About Clark Pest Control: Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California's largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state and an additional service center in northwest Nevada. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, lawn fertilization, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, burrowing rodent solutions, and disinfecting services for commercial accounts and residential customers. In 2019, the company became part of the Rollins Specialty Brands family, a division of Rollins, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA.

