Clark Pest Control Is Acquiring Bakersfield, CA-based Oxley Pest Control, Inc.

Clark Pest Control announced today that it is acquiring Oxley Pest Control, Inc., a pest management provider based in Bakersfield, CA.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Pest Control will bring Oxley Pest Control's 11 full-time employees onboard its Bakersfield service center, and will add Oxley's loyal customers to the Bakersfield branch's customer base. Oxley Pest Control, Inc. was established in 1994 by David and Terry Oxley to provide service to residential and commercial customers in Bakersfield, Kern County, and surrounding areas.
"We have come to a new chapter in our lives," said company founder David Oxley, "and felt it was time to merge with another organization that would reflect the values we believe in. We reviewed many options and feel we have picked the option that will continue to serve our residential and commercial customers the best. Clark strives for the same high standards that we believe in. Making this change will also expand the services that will be available for our customers and employees."
About Clark Pest Control: Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California's largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state and an additional service center in northwest Nevada. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, lawn fertilization, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, burrowing rodent solutions, and disinfecting services for commercial accounts and residential customers. In 2019, the company became part of the Rollins Specialty Brands family, a division of Rollins, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA.
