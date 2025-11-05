Clarke Acquires Becker Microbial Products and the AquaBac® Family of Products

Clarke, the leading provider of vector management solutions for public health, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Becker Microbial Products and the AquaBac larvicide line, which includes ownership of its proprietary Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) strain. This is Clarke's largest acquisition in its nearly 80-year history; as Clarke is a private, family-owned company, terms of the acquisition were not released.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarke, the leading provider of vector management solutions for public health, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Becker Microbial Products and the AquaBac larvicide line, which includes ownership of its proprietary Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) strain. This is Clarke's largest acquisition in its nearly 80-year history; as Clarke is a private, family-owned company, terms of the acquisition were not released.

The acquisition diversifies the Clarke larvicide portfolio, which included Spinosad-based Natular®. Like Natular, AquaBac is environmentally friendly with a proven record of efficacy, including in sensitive habitats. Both larvicides feature formulations that are OMRI-listed for use in and around organic areas.

"Clarke's Natular and AquaBac go hand in hand, providing complementary larval control designed to reduce the risk of resistance to help keep our communities livable, safe and comfortable," said Allen Gent, CEO and President of Clarke. "By adding AquaBac to our family of products, Clarke can offer customers more options for effective rotation strategies, paired with full-scale product stewardship including training, materials and operational support for AquaBac."

As part of the acquisition, Clarke will own the technical registration for the specific Bti strain that powers the AquaBac formulations. Clarke will be able to serve new customers in the greenhouse horticulture and industrial wastewater industries, as well as vector management professionals internationally with AquaBac larvicides.

"This trusted, proven Bti active ingredient strengthens our portfolio and meets evolving customer needs across multiple markets, environments, and challenges," said Laetitia Leroy, Director of Research, Development and Engineering at Clarke. "With access to the active ingredient, we have the ability to support AquaBac through research and innovation."

Customers seeking additional information on AquaBac or the portfolio of larvicides can visit www.clarke.com.

Clarke, a third-generation company founded in 1946, is dedicated to protecting public health through innovative, environmentally responsible vector control solutions. We specialize in managing disease-carrying and nuisance mosquitoes to help make communities safer, more comfortable, and more livable. Our customers benefit from decades of technical expertise and our unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation in mosquito control.

Founded in 1985 by the late Dr. Terry Couch, Becker Microbial Products is a biotechnology company specializing in environmentally friendly biopesticides. The company's flagship AquaBac® larvicide portfolio, produced from its proprietary Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) strain, is registered with the US EPA and regulatory agencies in multiple international markets. Becker serves the public health, forestry, greenhouse, and wastewater treatment sectors through major distributors, with international partnerships spanning North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

