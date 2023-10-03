Clarke Welcomes Legal Sea Food Innovation Center to Award-Winning Showroom Complex in Milford, MA

"Having Legal Sea Foods and PPX join us here in Milford is the icing on the cake," said Sean Clarke. "We love the culinary synergy and look forward to where this will take our companies." Tweet this

"We've also worked on recipe and content development," continued Clarke, "and Matt has cooked in our showrooms to support charities. It's a great relationship and when he brought up the need for a new Innovation Center, the wheels started turning. Whenever we can help each other, we are in full go mode. We're thrilled that we had room in our Milford building that suited their needs and look forward to seeing this exciting project come to fruition for both of us."

The facility will boast cutting-edge equipment aligned with Legal Sea Foods and PPX Hospitality's growth goals including a dry-aging butchery led by Master Butcher Luke Sullivan, and a commissary for ready-to-eat and chilled processing. It will also incorporate storage spaces, fresh-freezing capabilities, and a quality assurance laboratory. The vision is to equip the Innovation Center with the latest technology and resources to drive best practices as Legal See Foods and PPX continue to grow.

The environment at 393 Fortune Blvd. is ripe for those looking to innovate, which is exactly what Clarke CEO Tom Clarke did when he purchased the Milford property more than 20 years ago and re-engineered what was once a Dunkin' Donuts warehouse into an award-winning appliance showroom. It is now home to full-scale designer kitchens showcasing every model of Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove appliances and a test kitchen with seating for guests who attend the company's product demonstrations. In addition, Clarke has an amphitheater with a fully equipped video production kitchen (used by national celebrity chefs for various television projects), a hydroponic farm housed in a shipping container that provides fresh produce and herbs year-round and an array of solar panels on the roof that have produced Net Zero electricity for the entire building for more than a decade.

Clarke's penchant for experiential innovation has led them to create New England Living, an omni-channel that includes an Emmy Award-winning television show airing on WBZ/CBS Boston on Sundays at 11:30AM, a companion magazine and online stories at newenglandliving.tv.

About Clarke

Clarke is New England's Official Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove Showroom and Test Kitchen, with locations in Boston Seaport and Milford, MA, as well as South Norwalk, CT. Clarke's hallmark is an exclusive Appliance Test Drive, where homeowners can cook on Wolf appliances to best select the models that will enhance their lives. Visitors can see more models of Sub-Zero, Wolf, Cove and The Galley Workstations at Clarke than anywhere else in New England. Clarke sells its brands through an exclusive network of authorized retail dealers in all six New England states. In addition, the company also offers Clarke Customer Care, a dedicated Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove repair service that has earned them top customer satisfaction ratings in the U.S. For more information, visit clarkeliving.com.

About PPX Hospitality Brands

PPX Hospitality Brands is a Boston-based hospitality group that includes The Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, The Strega Group and Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group. To learn more, visit ppxhospitalitybrands.com

