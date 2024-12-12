Clarksville Christian School Achieves Cambridge International Certification, Setting a New Standard from Preschool Onward

This is a life-changing opportunity, it will forever impact who our students are and who they become, fostering connections that bridge cultures and expand perspectives. Post this

"This certification affirms that CCS meets the highest global standards in education," said Dr. Andrea Pewitt, vice president and director of schools. "Our students deserve the best academic opportunities, and this partnership ensures they are not only prepared for success in college but also equipped to make a difference in the world."

CCS will phase in its Cambridge International programs over the next two to three years, starting with its preschool and high school curriculum in the 2025-26 academic year. As with International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP), most universities worldwide award college credit to students who successfully complete Cambridge courses and receive

Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Diploma.

At the same time, CCS will implement Cambridge's early childhood curriculum, blending its proven methodologies with the school's commitment to Christian values. This innovative approach ensures CCS's youngest learners benefit from a transformative foundation that prioritizes academic excellence and spiritual growth.

As CCS expands its academic offerings, it is also broadening its reach to enroll more international students. With approval to accept students on F1 visas, CCS is poised to enrich its community with a more diverse and inclusive student body.

About Clarksville Christian School

Founded in 2007, Clarksville Christian School is a private, pre-K through 12th grade school located in a vibrant and rapidly growing city. The school's goal is to create a generation of resilient Christian leaders who are equipped to change the world for good by honoring God in every regard. CCS is proud to provide an excellent Christian education for students in Montgomery County and beyond. For more information, visit clarksvillechristianschool.org.

