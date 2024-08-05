Clarksville Christian School to Launch Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps for Christian Schools

"I am excited to develop this program for the students of Clarksville Christian School and look forward to leading them with the same dedication I had for my soldiers." Post this

The CJROTC program, custom-designed for Christian and private schools, operates under the motto "We build better individuals." This is achieved through a rigorous training regimen that includes leadership, discipline, physical fitness and life skills. In conjunction with the curriculum, Witherspoon aims to create a learning environment enriched with coaching and mentoring, sharing his extensive experiences with the students.

"After nearly two years of planning, we are excited to establish this program at Clarksville Christian School," CCS President Brad Moser said. "Our research showed that CJROTC is the perfect fit for our school, offering the benefits of traditional JROTC programs combined with a Christian perspective. We are proud to enhance Clarksville's strong military heritage through this initiative."

Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School has emphasized the spiritual development of students, integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) throughout its curriculum. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS strives for excellence in education and strong foundations in faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, diverse clubs, student organizations and numerous extracurricular activities and events, CCS provides an environment where students thrive. For more information, visit ClarksvilleChristianSchool.org.

