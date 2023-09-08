Clarus Communications Expands Product Portfolio for Agents With SEEdS Partnership

The SEEdS program is unlike any other—it's not just a warranty program; it's a comprehensive device life-extension and protection solution. Tweet this

The Unique Offering

Chris Torbit, Managing Partner at Clarus Communications, shares his enthusiasm for the new offering: "The SEEdS program is unlike any other—it's not just a warranty program; it's a comprehensive device life-extension and protection solution. Our agents now have the unique ability to not only solve real problems for our customers by extending the life of their devices but also expand their portfolio of services offered to these existing clients. This partnership sets Clarus Communications and our agents apart in a crowded marketplace."

Key Features and Benefits

A proprietary hybrid solution, SEEdS provides insurance, a comprehensive service contract, and technical support for customers, and an opportunity for agents to strengthen their relationship with their customers.

Extended device lifespan: significantly extend the lifespan of electronic devices from smartphones to laptops, saving clients both money and the hassle of frequent device replacements.

Reduced electronic waste: contribute to sustainability efforts by focusing on device repair and reuse, thus minimizing electronic waste.

Additional revenue streams for agents: offer SEEdS as a value-added service to their existing product and service suite, creating new revenue opportunities while enhancing client relationships.

Comprehensive product: choose from different options in deductible, term, and end-of-life buyback for a wide range of electronic devices under $10,000 within their business.

Holistic approach: provide a comprehensive solution to tackle the issue of device lifespan from multiple angles — from diagnostics to repairs, to extended warranties.

