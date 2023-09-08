Clarus Communications Expands Product Portfolio for Agents With SEEdS Partnership

Clarus Communications, a leading technology services distributor, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Stuckey's Enterprise and Education Solution, SEEdS, as featured at www.easywarranty.buzz. SEEdS is a unique and exclusive program. With this addition to their product offering, Clarus agents can now present an added value proposition to their existing customers, further cementing their role as all-inclusive solution providers.
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarus Communications, a leading technology services distributor, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Stuckey's Enterprise and Education Solution, SEEdS, as featured at www.easywarranty.buzz. SEEdS is a unique and exclusive program developed to not only extend the lifespan of electronic devices, but also offer unparalleled warranty and repair solutions to mid and enterprise markets. With the addition of SEEdS to their product offering, Clarus agents can now present an added value proposition to their existing customers, further cementing their role as all-inclusive solution providers.
The SEEdS program integrates seamlessly with Clarus's existing technology stack, making it easier than ever for agents to offer device lifespan extension and protection options to their clients. Agents can tap into a program that addresses key issues for their customers, including device durability, repairability, and warranty, all while contributing positively to the ecosystem by reducing electronic waste.
The Unique Offering
Chris Torbit, Managing Partner at Clarus Communications, shares his enthusiasm for the new offering: "The SEEdS program is unlike any other—it's not just a warranty program; it's a comprehensive device life-extension and protection solution. Our agents now have the unique ability to not only solve real problems for our customers by extending the life of their devices but also expand their portfolio of services offered to these existing clients. This partnership sets Clarus Communications and our agents apart in a crowded marketplace."
Key Features and Benefits
A proprietary hybrid solution, SEEdS provides insurance, a comprehensive service contract, and technical support for customers, and an opportunity for agents to strengthen their relationship with their customers.
Extended device lifespan: significantly extend the lifespan of electronic devices from smartphones to laptops, saving clients both money and the hassle of frequent device replacements.
Reduced electronic waste: contribute to sustainability efforts by focusing on device repair and reuse, thus minimizing electronic waste.
Additional revenue streams for agents: offer SEEdS as a value-added service to their existing product and service suite, creating new revenue opportunities while enhancing client relationships.
Comprehensive product: choose from different options in deductible, term, and end-of-life buyback for a wide range of electronic devices under $10,000 within their business.
Holistic approach: provide a comprehensive solution to tackle the issue of device lifespan from multiple angles — from diagnostics to repairs, to extended warranties.
About Clarus Communications
Clarus Communications, part of the Telecom Decisions Makers (TDM) family of brands, is a leading technology services distributor focused on simplifying the complex world of business technology. With a robust portfolio of services that include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Managed IT Services, Cloud Solutions, and more, Clarus serves as a single point of contact for all business technology-related needs. For more information about Clarus, please visit www.clarusco.com.
For more information about SEEdS, please visit www.easywarranty.buzz.
All company names, logos, and trademarks displayed in this press release are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Chris Torbit, Clarus Communications, 1 3145131701, [email protected], www.clarusco.com
SOURCE Clarus Communications
