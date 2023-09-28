Clarus Communications Unveils Charlie , The Industry's First AI Chatbot Designed For Agents

Being the first in the technology distribution industry to develop and adopt this AI technology, Clarus Communications is setting a new standard for agent support and customer service. Tweet this

Revolutionizing the Agent Experience

Charlie was built with the agent in mind and can perform a wide array of instant tasks ranging from serviceability checks, channel manager lookup, quoting, order tracking, commission rate and sales performance incentive fund (SPIF) lookups and much more. Agents can now manage all these tasks seamlessly and instantly, giving them more time to focus on customer interactions and service delivery.

Expanded Capabilities

If an agent utilizes Clarus's proprietary inventory management product and for back-office support, the agent can place Charlie into the client's environment, helping the agent provide additional value to the customer and relieve competitive pressure. Charlie would validate the client and provide specific inventory data including location information, circuit IDs, supplier customer service information, and authorized users as an example. This is invaluable information when there is an outage, and up-to-date and instant data is needed to work on a service issue.

Unparalleled Scalability

One of the most remarkable features of Charlie is its ability to integrate with Salesforce, providing agents with unlimited scalability options. This integration enables agents to quickly leverage Charlie to efficiently manage customer data and help their internal and external stakeholders find data quickly and drive data-driven decisions.

Leveraging Industry Expertise

Adam Duke, an industry veteran in technology expense and data management and a key member of the team, played a pivotal role in the development of Charlie . "Adam's wealth of enterprise experience has been invaluable in creating a tool that genuinely understands the nuances and demands of technology inventory and how to get that information to agents and their clients quickly," Chris Torbit added.

Flexible Communication Platforms

Recognizing the need for versatility in agents and client communications, Clarus has made Charlie available on multiple platforms. Whether agents and/or their clients prefer Microsoft Teams, SMS, or a web chat interface, Charlie is equipped to assist them and help them succeed.

An Exclusive Tool for Clarus Agents

Charlie is exclusive to Clarus agents, setting our agents apart from the competition and providing them with a tool that will significantly optimize their value to their clients, improve information flow and customer interaction.

Embrace the Future with Charlie

Being the first in the technology distribution industry to develop and adopt this AI technology, Clarus Communications is setting a new standard for agent support and customer service. With Charlie , agents can now seamlessly integrate with their clients to offer them a value statement – making them far more valuable than traditional agents. Charlie marks a paradigm shift in the industry and how agents can provide long-term value.

Clarus Communications, part of the Telecom Decisions Makers (TDM) family of brands, is a leading technology services distributor focused on simplifying the complex world of business technology. With a robust portfolio of services that include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Managed IT Services, Cloud Solutions, and more, Clarus serves as a single point of contact for all business technology-related needs. For more information about Clarus or Charlie , please visit www.clarusco.com

