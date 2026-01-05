Claryx.ai Launches AI-Powered Advisory Platform to Help Accountants Deliver Higher-Value Services

Claryx.ai introduces an AI-powered advisory platform that connects to cloud accounting systems to help accountants move beyond compliance and deliver proactive, high-value business insights to clients in real time.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claryx.ai, an AI-powered advisory platform, has officially launched with a mission to help accounting firms and businesses move beyond routine compliance work toward strategic, high-value advisory services.

Claryx.ai securely connects to existing cloud accounting systems including Xero and QuickBooks. Using AI, the platform analyzes financial data to surface trends, risks, and opportunities, delivering insights in clear, structured language that explains what has changed, why it matters, and what action to consider next.

The platform serves two primary audiences: accounting firms seeking to expand their advisory capabilities, and small businesses looking for clearer visibility into their financial performance between accountant meetings.

For accounting firms, Claryx.ai automates time-consuming data preparation, freeing accountants to focus on interpretation, client conversations, and advisory work that commands higher fees. For small businesses, it provides continuous financial intelligence and prepares owners to engage more productively with their accountants, replacing static month-end reports with ongoing, actionable insight.

"The accounting profession is at a turning point," said Jay Wang, Founder and Managing Director of Claryx.ai. "Compliance work is being commoditized, and clients increasingly expect strategic guidance, not just historical reports. We built Claryx.ai to help accountants reclaim their role as trusted business advisors, with AI handling the data analysis so they can focus on the judgment and context that only humans can provide."

Claryx.ai is designed to strengthen the relationship between accountants and their clients by creating a shared, continuous view of business performance. Rather than replacing accountants, the platform positions them at the center of strategic decision-making by helping teams spot issues earlier, understand performance drivers together, and shift from reactive reporting to proactive advisory.

The platform features AI-powered business reviews, strategic alert systems, and conversational analysis capabilities that transform raw financial data into advisory-ready insights.

Claryx.ai is now available to accounting firms and businesses, with pricing tiers based on organizational needs. A free tier is available for individual users, subject to plan limits.

More information is available at website: Claryx.ai.

About Claryx.ai:

Claryx.ai is an AI-powered advisory platform that helps accounting firms transform from compliance providers into strategic business advisors. By adding an intelligence layer on top of existing accounting systems, Claryx.ai enables firms to deliver clearer, more consistent advisory outcomes while helping businesses access financial guidance between accountant meetings. The platform is backed by ITLink Business Solutions, a Singapore-based technology consultancy with over three decades of experience in finance technology.

