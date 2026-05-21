Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Roblox Engages in Systemic Exploitation of Minor Developers

The plaintiffs are seeking damages that could reach hundreds of millions or more, including compensation for unpaid labor and recovery of profits derived from child-created content. Post this

The plaintiffs are also being represented by Mazin A. Sbaiti from Sbaiti & Co. PLLC; Christopher J. Geddis and Christopher L. Ayers of Sbaiti & Co. NJ LLC; and Aaron Freedman, Robert J. Quigley and James Bilsborrow from Weitz & Luxenberg PC.

One of the central allegations in the lawsuit is that children are recruited, often by adult developers, through internal tools such as Roblox's Talent Hub, where they are encouraged to contribute significant time and effort in exchange for virtual currency or minimal compensation.

The lawsuit claims that Roblox's virtual currency system, Robux, creates substantial barriers to real-world earnings. According to allegations, millions of users earn Robux, but only a small fraction are ever able to convert those earnings into actual income.

The complaint also details troubling examples of children being recruited into development teams, working long hours, and receiving only a small percentage, or none, of the revenue generated by their work. In some cases, minors allegedly worked the equivalent of full-time hours while balancing school obligations.

Plaintiffs further allege that Roblox failed to implement basic protections despite longstanding warnings from safety advocates and internal awareness of risks. The lawsuit claims the company did not introduce adequate safeguards such as age segmentation, monitoring of labor relationships, or protections against adult exploitation of minors.

The legal action includes claims under federal and state labor laws, as well as allegations of unfair and deceptive business practices, unjust enrichment, and negligent platform design.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages that could reach hundreds of millions or more, including compensation for unpaid labor and recovery of profits derived from child-created content.

Dolman Law Group's main office is located at 800 N Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765.

You can learn more about Roblox litigation on FileAbuseLawsuit.com. This is a website created by Dolman Law Group to serve as a legal resource connecting survivors and families affected by sexual abuse with experienced attorneys handling complex abuse cases across the nation.

Matthew A. Dolman has been interviewed numerous times about Roblox litigation. His quotes have appeared in The New York Post, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.

Media Contact

Lindsay Rotondi Altman, Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA, 1 617-488-2888, [email protected], https://www.dolmanlaw.com/

SOURCE Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA