Class Cloud, learning institute transcosmos established in South Korea, qualifies as a government-sponsored vocational project based on NCS

Under the three educational philosophies—practical education, customized education courses tailored for clients' business processes, and learning and education for personal growth—Class Cloud provides diverse learning programs that support the growth of individuals and organizations.

From 2023, transcosmos has been gradually expanding the government-funded training courses in Class Cloud as a registered institute to use the government-sponsored lifelong education voucher system and the Tomorrow Learning Card—an occupation training based on NCS. Class Cloud aims to achieve sustainable growth as a professional institute for Human Resource Development (HRD) while strengthening its credibility and competitiveness as an educational institution accredited by the National Institute for Lifelong Education under the Ministry of Education.

Class Cloud's NCS-based government-sponsored project is designed to foster professionals by supporting employees and job seekers in upskilling, and developing in-demand skills in the job market as well as practical skills for learners' current roles. In 2025, transcosmos plans to open and run a Professional Corporate Education Trainer Development Course (basic) and a Professional Corporate Education Trainer Development Course (advanced), each for persons eligible for respective subsidies.

Class Cloud is now preparing to obtain a certification for offering government-sponsored online training courses based on NCS. By offering educational courses that are in line with current market trends and creating an environment for non-face-to-face learning, Class Cloud plans to support learners in receiving education efficiently from anywhere at any time.

The qualification Class Cloud has received as a government-sponsored vocational training project based on NCS is a testament to its excellence and quality in education and well-organized educational systems. As a qualified educational institution, Class Cloud can make its education more accessible as well as offer more specialized educational courses. To bring real benefits to many more employees and job seekers alike, Class Cloud will continue to enhance the quality of education, making every effort to master in-demand skills in the actual work environment.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

