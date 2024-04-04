Class Is in Session! Colossal Announces Voting Is Open for America's Favorite Teacher 2024

"Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of our society. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to honor these heroes through the America's Favorite Teacher competition." –Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO Post this

While the $25,000 is a helpful opportunity for a teacher to decorate their classroom, pay off student loans, or remodel their house, appearing in Reader's Digest is surely a pivotal career moment for a passionate educator. Reader's Digest is one of America's most notable and loved publications, celebrating over a century of circulation.

To cast your vote and learn more about the competition, please visit americasfavteacher.org. You can also stay updated on the competition by following @americasfavoriteteacher on Instagram and Facebook.

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest brings together readers and their families, fostering connections through the simple joys of sharing stories, laughter, and valuable advice. As it approaches its 100th anniversary, Reader's Digest stands out in America's cultural landscape as one of the largest-circulation magazine brands. It celebrates themes of optimism, faith, heroism, trust, humor, and wellness.

About Teach For America

Teach For America is an organization dedicated to developing leaders who strive to build a fairer world in their local communities. With a network of nearly 70,000 leaders who began their journey in the classroom, this organization proudly boasts over 30 years of commitment to the enduring vision that every child deserves access to a high-quality education.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like America's Favorite Teacher, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

