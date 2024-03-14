Classic Beauty Supply celebrates 35 years on the Golden Mile

Owner, David Hurwitz shares, "I am really proud to be celebrating 35 years and continue to be a strong business representation on the Golden Mile in Frederick.I am truly grateful for all of the wonderful support I have gotten from the local community all these years." Post this

35 years later, David is now the last of a near-extinct breed of entrepreneur in the beauty industry. Privately owned and operated by him and just one associate, David works in his 1400-square foot store, seven days a week, almost every day of the year. With over 45 years of experience working with all things hair, some of Classic Beauty's regular customers call David "The Hair Doctor." He has also developed a flourishing repair business, specializing in small salon appliances, from blow dryers and curling irons, to hair clippers and trimmers. "I can fix just about anything!" David says.

For the finest in all things beauty, head over to Classic Beauty Supply and experience for yourself what Frederick County has grown to know and love for the past 35 years – a warm and friendly atmosphere, where professionally-trained personnel will help you find exactly what you need, at the best prices anywhere… guaranteed!

Media Contact

DAVID HURWITZ, Classic Beauty Supply, 301.538.0039, [email protected], https://www.classicsalonservices.com/

SOURCE Classic Beauty Supply