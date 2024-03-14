Classic Beauty Supply celebrates 35 years on the Golden Mile

35th Anniversary event weekend, with extra SPECIAL discounts and giveaways planned for June 7th weekend
FREDERICK, Md., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to age, 35 doesn't sound very old. But when it comes to the age of a small, local business, the number "35" is a significant milestone.
This June, Classic Beauty Supply is celebrating 35 years of business on the Golden Mile in Frederick. David Hurwitz, the original, and current owner of Classic Beauty Supply, has been in the professional beauty supply business since 1976. His family opened their first beauty supply store in Montgomery County, MD in 1969. It was the first of its kind open to the public, with trained professionals selling professional salon-quality products at heavily discounted prices. Classic Beauty Supply quickly became one of the area's largest wholesale beauty supply distributors, supplying professional products to local beauty salons throughout the DMV region, with stores also open to the public.
35 years later, David is now the last of a near-extinct breed of entrepreneur in the beauty industry. Privately owned and operated by him and just one associate, David works in his 1400-square foot store, seven days a week, almost every day of the year. With over 45 years of experience working with all things hair, some of Classic Beauty's regular customers call David "The Hair Doctor." He has also developed a flourishing repair business, specializing in small salon appliances, from blow dryers and curling irons, to hair clippers and trimmers. "I can fix just about anything!" David says.
For the finest in all things beauty, head over to Classic Beauty Supply and experience for yourself what Frederick County has grown to know and love for the past 35 years – a warm and friendly atmosphere, where professionally-trained personnel will help you find exactly what you need, at the best prices anywhere… guaranteed!
DAVID HURWITZ, Classic Beauty Supply, 301.538.0039
