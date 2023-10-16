CLASSIC NAMETRAINS GETS BRAND NEW TRACK DESIGN: Eye-catching aesthetics add excitement

"The new vibrant track design for our popular NameTrains is going to create even more magic under the Christmas tree this year," said owner and craftsman Mike Rainville. Tweet this

Made in the USA, Maple Landmark's train tracks have a colorful, non-toxic print; the trains and the tracks are made from locally sourced and sustainably harvested hardwood.

Straight track and crossover are grooved on one side, while curved track and switches are grooved on both sides. All the trains, tracks, and Maple Landmark's wide variety of newborn toys, bird ornaments, wooden gifts and housewares and more are made at the company's headquarters in Middlebury, Vermont.

A perennial favorite holiday toy, NameTrains come finished in non-toxic bright colors, pastels, or a clear coat. Mix and match letters to bring your vision to life. Engines, animal cars, and vehicles meet children's passions while tunnels, bridges, and scenery add dynamic touches that keep children engrossed for hours. Wall mount displays can show off the cherished keepsakes until younger children are able to engage safely at the recommended age of three.

Take your train play to new heights when you pair the classic NameTrains with one of Maple Landmark's four Mountain Spiral Railway adventures. Children delight in the daring challenges these impressive creations bring and, when a train dashes off the track with a satisfying crash, squeals of excitement are sure to fill your home.

For the adults on your list, soften their heart with a sentimental NameTrains ornament, specially designed to lightly hang on your Christmas tree. Available in a black engine or cheerful red trolley and tied with a gold ribbon.

No matter the age of your intended recipient, don't let supply chain issues or low stock derail your holiday. Magic awaits under the tree with Maple Landmark's NameTrains. Shop today.

About Maple Landmark

Maple Landmark is an award-winning maker of high-quality wooden toys, and educational and novelty wooden products that has been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, Fox & Friends, and NBC, among others. Since its inception in 1979, the family-owned business has made all its products in the USA with wood sourced locally from sustainably harvested wood. Maple Landmark products can be found in toy stores and gift shops in hundreds of locations across the country. Its signature toy, NameTrains, has delighted children and families for decades. maplelandmark.com.

