CLASSIC90STEES.COM IS HERE TO BLOW YOUR MIND--AND YOUR CLOSET--STRAIGHT BACK TO THE 90s

We took everything you loved about the 90s—and printed it on cotton. Post this

WHY YOU'LL LOVE US:

100% pre-designed tees featuring ICONIC 90s moments and legends

Premium cotton softness that hugs you like a Beanie Baby

A digital treasure trove for 90s babies, old-school souls, and trend-savvy Gen Zers

FREE shipping, epic bundle deals, and limited drops you won't find anywhere else

"People don't just miss the 90s—they crave it," said Jamal X, founder of Classic90sTees.com. "We wanted to create a brand that feels like flipping through an old Trapper Keeper or walking into a Blockbuster on Friday night. These shirts aren't just merch—they're memories."

LAUNCH PROMO:

To celebrate the launch, Classic90sTees.com is offering Buy 4, Get 1 Free and free shipping on all orders. But hurry—just like Pogs and Tamagotchis, the best designs go FAST.

Visit www.classic90stees.com and start reliving your best decade—one tee at a time.

Bloggers, influencers, and trend hunters—this is your chance to ride the retro wave and give your audience something totally fly to talk about. Want to feature us? Let's collab, cross-promote, or just vibe out over Dunkaroos and memories.

Media Contact

Jamal X, Classic 90s Tees, 1 4702554438, [email protected], Classic90sTees.com

SOURCE Classic 90s Tees