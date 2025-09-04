ClassRanked Launches Task Force to Boost Student Course Evaluation Completion Rates

ClassRanked is convening a survey completion rate task force with leaders from top universities and colleges. Together, they aim to improve the quality and impact of course evaluations by raising student response rates.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClassRanked, the leading platform for higher education course evaluations, today announced the formation of a Survey Completion Rate Task Force dedicated to tackling one of higher education's most pressing challenges: low student response rates on end-of-course evaluations.

Despite their importance in shaping teaching, learning, and accreditation outcomes, course evaluations frequently suffer from low participation. This undercuts institutions' ability to gather representative feedback and undermines efforts to improve student learning experiences. ClassRanked, already a proven leader in driving higher engagement through innovative software and partnerships, is doubling down on the issue by convening a first-of-its-kind national task force.

The new Survey Completion Rate Task Force brings together respected leaders in higher education, including current and former Presidents, Provosts, Accreditation & Institutional Effectiveness Officers, and Heads of Teaching Excellence. Members hail from institutions such as Pennsylvania State University, University of Scranton, Florida State College at Jacksonville, College of Southern Nevada, and the American Public University System.

"Our mission has always been to improve teaching and learning through better data and better engagement," said Hayden Hall, CEO of ClassRanked. "By bringing together a diverse group of higher education leaders, we are taking bold, collaborative steps to address completion rates, a problem that institutions have grappled with for decades."

The Task Force will focus on identifying evidence-based practices, piloting innovative incentive structures, and recommending policy and technology solutions that can be implemented across campuses nationwide. Early discussions will also explore ways to better align course evaluations with institutional effectiveness and accreditation needs, ensuring that student voices have maximum impact.

ClassRanked's initiative underscores its commitment not only to helping institutions collect more data, but to ensuring that data is meaningful, representative, and actionable. The Task Force will publish its initial findings and recommendations later this year.

