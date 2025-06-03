ClassRanked Partners with Krispy Kreme to Incentivize Course Evaluations for Students

ClassRanked is partnering with Krispy Kreme to reward students who complete course evaluations with free donuts. The initiative aims to boost engagement in academic feedback while highlighting the importance of student input in improving teaching and learning on campus.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClassRanked Inc., a leading platform in higher education course evaluation technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Krispy Kreme aimed at boosting student engagement in academic feedback. Through this initiative, students who complete their course evaluations will receive a voucher for a free Krispy Kreme donut.

As institutions of higher learning face mounting challenges in securing meaningful participation in end-of-term evaluations, ClassRanked is introducing a creative, student-centered incentive to reignite enthusiasm for academic feedback. The collaboration with Krispy Kreme offers a sweet incentive for students to contribute to the continuous improvement of teaching and learning at their universities.

"This initiative is about more than just donuts," a ClassRanked spokesperson released in a statement. "We are elevating the student voice and making it easier — and a little sweeter — for students to participate in an often-overlooked process that directly affects the quality of their education."

Founded as an on-campus initiative by students at Duke University, ClassRanked is on a mission to modernize a 100-year-old practice that too often serves as a bureaucratic formality rather than a tool for improvement. Leveraging artificial intelligence, comparative analytics, and student-specific context, ClassRanked transforms the course evaluation process from a passive form into a dynamic source of actionable insight for faculty and administrators.

"Course evaluations should empower change, not collect dust," said Hayden Hall, ClassRanked's Chief Executive Officer. "By pairing engagement strategies with meaningful data analysis, we are helping institutions listen better and improve faster."

The ClassRanked, Krispy Kreme partnership will launch at select campuses throughout Utah and Montana this summer, with plans to expand nationwide based on student response in the fall.

