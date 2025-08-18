Classroom Champions Names Syeda Khurram as Chief Financial Officer

"I look forward to unlocking bold opportunities and making a lasting difference in the lives of the students and communities we serve." ~ Syeda Khurram, CFO, Classroom Champions Post this

"Syeda brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, operational excellence, and organizational strategy. Her proven track record across sectors will be critical as she takes the lead on our financial and operational strategy and execution," said Seth Rosenzweig, CEO of Classroom Champions. "In addition, she will oversee key organizational functions including HR, people and culture, and IT. We are confident that her expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission and positioning the organization for long-term success."

Khurram has served in senior roles across sectors, including as COO and CFO for the Alberta Barley & Wheat Commission and most recently as a fractional CFO for several nonprofits through ZIVO. She has managed portfolios of up to $500 million, built governance and HR structures from scratch, and overseen award-winning digital transformation initiatives. She's also served in leadership roles for 4-H Alberta and GrainsWest Publications Society.

"I'm deeply honoured and thrilled to step into the role of CFO at Classroom Champions," said Syeda Khurram. "I'm excited to bring both strategic financial leadership and a purpose-driven mindset to advance meaningful impact and long-term sustainability. I look forward to unlocking bold opportunities and making a lasting difference in the lives of the students and communities we serve."

As Classroom Champions expands its impact across North America, Khurram will play a central role in ensuring the organization's financial sustainability, operational excellence, and performance-driven culture. She officially assumed the CFO role in August 2025.

About Classroom Champions

Classroom Champions is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping K-8 students build the confidence, perseverance and fundamental skills they need to excel and reach their potential in school and beyond. Since 2008, we've partnered with Olympic, Paralympic, professional, and collegiate athletes to inspire students across North America. Our unique curriculum blends life skills with elite athlete experiences, helping students develop a Champion Mindset - one that embraces challenges, fosters perseverance, and believes in personal growth. Headquartered in both Boston, MA, and Calgary, AB, Classroom Champions is committed to creating a future where every student has the tools to find their inner champion.

For more information, visit classroomchampions.org and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin at @classroomchampions and X at @classroomchamps.

About JANE Executive Search

JANE Executive Search selectively provides strategic team planning and executive recruitment to leading nonprofits, educational institutions, government agencies, and technology sectors. JANE, through a proprietary, curated and extensive C-level network, places transformational leaders by combining thoughtful evaluation, predictive insight, structured design, trusted relationships, and multi-stakeholder engagement.

Website: https://janeexecutivesearch.com

