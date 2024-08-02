Classworks® Adds Mastery Measurement to Award-Winning Progress Monitoring Tools

While our NCII-validated Curriculum-Based Measures are widely used for FAPE compliance, teachers also need to track progress on short-term objectives and specific IEP skills. Classworks Mastery Measurement addresses this need with an automated, user-friendly solution. Post this

Melissa Sinunu, Classworks president and COO, explains the significance, "While our NCII-validated Curriculum-Based Measures are widely used for FAPE compliance, teachers also need to track progress on short-term objectives and specific IEP skills. Classworks Mastery Measurement addresses this need with an automated, user-friendly solution."

Key features of Classworks Mastery Measurement:

Leverages Wittly by Classworks™ AI personalized learning assistant for easy probe creation

Delivers short, skill-specific probes for K-12 reading and math

Automatically graphs results for easy progress tracking

Students have insight into their performance each week

At-a-glance view of skills and objectives for the year (see sample)

Mastery Measurement enhances Classworks' CASE-endorsed Special Education platform, which already includes academic screeners, evidence-based interventions, and formal progress monitoring tools recognized by NCII.

Toby James, special education administrator for Caldwell County Schools, NC, praises the comprehensive nature of Classworks: "It's a one-stop shop for IEP development, helping us create goals, monitor progress, and determine if goals are appropriate and on track."

With this latest addition, Classworks continues to streamline and improve the process of developing, implementing, and monitoring IEPs for K-12 students.

About Classworks

Classworks is an award-winning K-12 special education and tiered intervention platform that leverages advanced technology and comprehensive data to deliver superior personalized learning experiences. The comprehensive solution includes academic screeners, math and reading interventions, specially designed instruction, progress monitoring, and powerful data analytics. Classworks is validated by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE).

