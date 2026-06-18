Clausewitz Reyes Expands Business Law Practice with Addition of Former General Counsel Christopher Lowry

He doesn't just understand the law; he's lived the operational and strategic pressures our clients face every day. Post this

"Chris brings an exceptional depth of legal and business experience, having practiced both in private firms and as in-house executive counsel for a complex, multi-industry private equity portfolio," said Tiffanie Clausewitz, Partner at Clausewitz Reyes. "He doesn't just understand the law; he's lived the operational and strategic pressures our clients face every day. That perspective is exactly what Clausewitz Reyes clients deserve, and it meaningfully expands our ability to serve them across corporate structure and governance, oil and gas, franchise, real estate, commercial transactions, and beyond."

Throughout his career, Lowry has advised clients on a broad range of business issues, including entity formation, ownership disputes, commercial contracts, acquisitions, financing transactions, employment matters, and commercial real estate transactions. His litigation background also provides valuable insight into how contracts and business decisions are evaluated when disputes arise, allowing him to help clients proactively manage risk and protect their interests.

As Executive Vice President and General Counsel for a private equity-backed enterprise, Lowry served as the sole in-house attorney supporting a diverse portfolio of companies operating across more than a dozen industries. He oversaw legal matters involving more than 600 employees, approximately 100 legal entities, and more than 4,400 active contracts while helping support nearly $70 million in transactions over a four-year period.

"Business owners need practical legal guidance that accomplishes their business objectives without slowing them down," said Lowry. "I enjoy learning how business clients make money and what constraints are holding them back, then helping them navigate challenges, manage risk, and pursue opportunities for growth. Clausewitz Reyes has built a strong reputation for serving businesses in exactly that way—I'm excited to join this high-performing team."

Lowry was drawn to Clausewitz Reyes because of the firm's reputation within both the legal and San Antonio business communities, as well as its commitment to delivering practical, growth-oriented legal counsel. The move to San Antonio also represents an important personal milestone for Lowry and his family, who have longstanding ties to the region.

The addition of Lowry reflects Clausewitz Reyes' continued investment in serving Texas businesses with sophisticated yet practical legal counsel. As the firm continues to grow, it remains focused on helping companies navigate every stage of the business lifecycle, from formation and growth to acquisitions, disputes, and strategic expansion.

For more information about Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC, visit clausewitzreyes.com.

About Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC

Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC is a San Antonio-based law firm focused on business law, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, construction law, employment disputes, oil and gas matters, franchise law, and complex commercial transactions. The firm provides strategic legal counsel tailored to the needs of businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals across Texas.

Media Contact

Tiffanie Clausewitz, Clausewitz Reyes, 1 (210) 762-6422, [email protected], https://www.clausewitzreyes.com/

SOURCE Clausewitz Reyes