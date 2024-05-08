Clay Johnson Joins Unicon's Business Development Team to Drive Strategic Growth

Clay's background in driving successful partnerships and his forward-thinking approach to business development are exactly what Unicon needs as we continue to grow and evolve in this dynamic industry Post this

"Clay's background in driving successful partnerships and his forward-thinking approach to business development are exactly what Unicon needs as we continue to grow and evolve in this dynamic industry," said Unicon Vice President of Market Development, Kenna Ose.

Clay will be responsible for leading Unicon's efforts to expand business opportunities in the east coast region and develop strategic partnerships that align with Unicon's long-term goals.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

