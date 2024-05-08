Clay Johnson Joins Unicon's Business Development Team to Drive Strategic Growth

Unicon announces the appointment of Clay Johnson as the newest member of the business development team. With a dynamic background in marketing, business development, and extensive experience in fostering partnerships across the education technology sector, Clay brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to Unicon.
GILBERT, Ariz., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicon, Inc., a leading learner-centric technology consulting firm, announces the appointment of Clay Johnson as the newest member of the business development team. With a dynamic background in marketing, business development, and extensive experience in fostering partnerships across the education technology sector, Clay brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to Unicon.
In previous roles, Clay excelled as Principal and Director of Digital Initiatives at various edtech organizations, orchestrating strategic alliances that significantly advanced online learning initiatives. His efforts have consistently resulted in enhanced product lines and the establishment of valuable new partnerships. Clay has also played a crucial role in training and developing sales teams, equipping them with the tools necessary for success.
"Clay's background in driving successful partnerships and his forward-thinking approach to business development are exactly what Unicon needs as we continue to grow and evolve in this dynamic industry," said Unicon Vice President of Market Development, Kenna Ose.
Clay will be responsible for leading Unicon's efforts to expand business opportunities in the east coast region and develop strategic partnerships that align with Unicon's long-term goals.
About Unicon
Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.
Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2® Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2®, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
