Clay Township automates bid distribution with the MITN Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

Not only does Clay Township now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, there are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. Clay Township invites all current vendors not already registered on the MITN Purchasing Group to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/claytownship. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the MITN Purchasing Group, where we can fully utilize a system that makes our purchasing initiatives more efficient," stated Artie Bryson, Township Supervisor of Clay Township. "We're able to monitor the whole bid process and see which vendors are interested in working with us. It also allows our vendors to seek out more business opportunities and have instant access to all the information we can provide."

Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/claytownship. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Clay Township:

Clay Township is a civil township of St. Clair County in the U.S. state of Michigan. The population was 8,446 at the 2020 census. The township is located along the mouth of the St. Clair River at Lake St. Clair. The river delta includes numerous islands, in which Harsens Island is the largest.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct