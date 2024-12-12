Clayton Controls is Festo Corporation's Newest Distribution Partner

Clayton sees demand for Festo electric, pneumatic, and process automation solutions in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo electric, pneumatic, and process automation solutions are now available from Clayton Controls, Santa Ana, California, Festo's newest distribution partner in the U.S. Clayton Controls serves customers in the California, Nevada, and Arizona markets.

For nearly 60 years, first as a fluid power distribution company and then as an automation value-added distributor, Clayton Controls has built an exemplary reputation for representing premier companies and offering superior technical expertise, responsiveness, and customer support. Clayton Controls serves customers in the medical and medical device, aerospace, semiconductor, agricultural, food, packaging, and contract manufacturing industries.

In addition to representing industry leaders, Clayton Controls has a 10,000-square-foot subassembly manufacturing and UL 508A panel building facility staffed by a team of 23, including 3 engineers. The company also has a robotics automation training lab where customers receive hands-on instruction.

"Festo is the leading provider of state-of-the-art electric and pneumatic automation solutions," said John Allard, Vice President of Sales and Technology, Clayton Controls. "Most automated systems require electric and pneumatic components. To have one company that supplies both is a win for our customers, especially in terms of the quality and technological leadership of Festo."

"Furthermore, Festo has a marvelous distribution system that ensures a quick supply of its core product range, including air preparation systems, pneumatic cylinders, servo drives and motors, and electric actuators."

For more information on Clayton Controls, distribution of Festo products and the company's wide range of services, call (800) 235-4411 or visit http://www.claytoncontrols.com. For more information on the advantages of working within the Festo ecosystem of less engineering overhead, fast time to market, seamless connectivity, and the industry's widest selection of pneumatic, electric, and process automation components, visit http://www.festo.com.

About Festo U.S.

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. Celebrating more than 50 years in the U.S., Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment. Through advanced technical and industrial education, Festo Didactic Learning Systems and its partners prepare workers for current and future manufacturing technologies.

About Clayton Controls

Since 1967, Clayton Controls has been committed to the successful integration and completion of its customers' automated systems. Clayton Controls focuses on building relationships, gaining a thorough understanding of each customer's business, and delivering solutions that increase the long-term success of its clients.

