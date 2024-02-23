Clayton County Public Schools to Offer Cignition's Home-Based, High-Dosage Tutoring to Students at C.L.A.S.S. Act Tutoring Registration Fair on February 24, 10:00 a.m.

New program designed to help students combat learning loss, increase parent engagement

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring provider, today announced the availability of home-based high-impact tutoring to all of Georgia's Clayton County Public School (CCPS) students through the Comprehensive Learning & Academic Support for Success Act (C.L.A.S.S.) Tutoring Registration Fair.

The C.L.A.S.S. Act Tutoring Program Vendor fair will take place on Saturday, February 24, from 10:00 am to 12 noon, at Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd., Riverdale, Ga. Parents who attend the C.L.A.S.S. Tutoring Registration Fair can meet with a member of Cignition's program management team to learn more about virtual high-impact tutoring. New this semester and available to all CCPS K-12 students, including those who attend charter schools, the program aims to give parents the tools to help students bridge gaps in learning caused by the pandemic, boost classroom performance, and improve test scores. Interested parents should contact their designated liaison at their student's school for additional information or to sign up. Individual households with a CCPS student are entitled to $1,000 worth of tutoring services through the program per student.

CCPS serves over 50,000 students and is the sixth-largest school system in the state of Georgia. It is located just 17 miles south of downtown Atlanta and is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the United States.

"Learning loss, whether due to the unprecedented pandemic closures, summer slide, or struggles with the material throughout the school year, can have a profound impact on student confidence and preparedness for the future," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the parents and students of Clayton County in order to help them unlock their potential for a fulfilling and successful future."

Cignition's premium virtual tutoring program for math and English Language Arts allows for student learning anytime, anywhere, offering access regardless of location. Once a student's specific needs are diagnosed, they are matched with a tutor who will personalize the student's learning experience to improve outcomes and elevate engagement. Cignition's tutors, who average a decade of classroom experience, meet with students virtually in either a 1:1 or small group (4:1) setting via network-enabled Chromebooks, laptops, or iPads to address learning gaps through the use of a standards-aligned curriculum. The program can be tailored to meet specific K-12 standards, exam reviews, and college test prep. Through its parent portal, Cignition offers parents the opportunity to follow along on their student's learning journey, offering real-time updates on progress.

Research has shown that the tailored, focused approach of high-impact/dosage tutoring, defined as 1:1 or small group sessions at least three times a week, is a powerful tool in combating learning loss and has been shown to increase problem-solving skills, fluency, and conceptual understanding.



About Cignition

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

