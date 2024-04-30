Clayton Hass of Team Justin Dominates Clovis Rodeo with Exceptional Performance

Clayton Hass, the veteran steer wrestler representing Team Justin, delivered a sensational performance at the prestigious Clovis Rodeo in Clovis, California this past weekend. Hass showcased his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination, earning a win in the First Round, the Finals, and ultimately winning the Average.

In a display of sheer skill and precision, Hass blazed through the competition, winning the First Round with a blistering 4.8-second run. His consistency and composure were on full display as he continued his stellar performance into the Finals, winning the Short Round by 2.9 seconds with a 5.9-second run.

Hass' dominance didn't stop there. With an impressive average time of 23.1 seconds on four runs, Hass secured the Average title, further solidifying his position as the undisputed steer wrestling champion of the Clovis Rodeo. His outstanding performance throughout the competition exemplifies the values of excellence, determination, and sportsmanship that define the essence of rodeo.

"Clayton Hass' outstanding success at the Clovis Rodeo is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication embodied by Team Justin athletes," said Tom Feller, Director of Event Marketing at Justin. "His hard-earned wins in the First Round, the Finals, and the Average further solidify his standing as a prominent figure within the rodeo community."

For more information about Clayton Hass and Team Justin, visit the Justin website.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

