Clayton Kendall and Concord Marketing Solutions Appoint Brad Moore as CEO

"I'm honored to join at such an exciting time," said Brad Moore, CEO. "Both companies have built outstanding reputations for service, innovation, and operational excellence. I'm excited to work closely with the entire team to accelerate growth and continue delivering strategic value to our clients."

Concord President C.J. Ritterbusch will serve as Chief Commercial Officer of the combined company and continue as a board member. Clayton Kendall Chief Operating Officer, David Basista, and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Cashdollar, will serve in those same capacities for the combined company. Concord's Kevin Roselli will lead sales and business development as Executive Vice President of Sales. Concord's Jerry Brauneis will continue serving in a senior business development role.

Moore's appointment marks a strategic evolution for the companies as they elevate their strategic capabilities, scale operations and expand market presence. He brings a strong track record of leadership and growth in the marketing services sector. Moore will lead the combined organization through its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundations established by Broudy and Graves over the past two decades.



Founded in 1999, Clayton Kendall has been a leader in developing and managing customized branded supply chain and merchandise programs for national brands, franchises, and multi-location companies. Concord Marketing Solutions, founded in 1993. has built an equally impressive record of branded merchandise and marketing fulfillment solutions for enterprise companies.

Kirk Graves added, "Brad's the ideal person to guide the organization into the future. As we continue to grow through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, I'm excited to help identify the right opportunities that align with our values and long-term vision."

Clayton Kendall & Concord Marketing Solutions are branded marketing partners helping national brands, franchise communities and multi-location businesses scale and amplify customer experiences across promotional merchandise, apparel, POP/signage, and marketing collateral. Clients benefit from economies of scale, tech-enabled efficiencies, and brand consistency through an integrated marketing supply chain management e-commerce solution. Learn more at ClaytonKendall.com and Concordms.com.

