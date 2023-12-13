Clean Cooking Alliance and Partners Prioritize Clean Cooking at COP28

Clean cooking funding commitments top US$2 billion at COP28.

DUBAI, Dec. 13, 2023 Dec. 13, 2023

/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean cooking was a prominent topic at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) and partners ensured that clean cooking was at the forefront of discussions around climate change, environmental sustainability, carbon finance, investment, gender equality, food systems, and sustainable cities.

Just a few of the many highlights from COP28 include: