Clean Cooking Alliance Launches Inaugural Issue of New Digital Magazine

"Through the stories and insights in Vantage Point, we're shedding light on women's crucial role in shaping the clean cooking landscape," said CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans. "We aim to inspire a collective drive toward universal access to clean cooking, which is a pivotal step to a more equitable and sustainable world. As this inaugural edition of Vantage Point clearly shows, we cannot achieve gender equality without clean cooking."

The magazine shares stories of trailblazers like Rejoice Ntiriwaa, an accomplished engineer and clean energy advocate from Ghana. A feature story on CCA's Women in Clean Cooking Mentorship Program showcases the importance of equipping women with the necessary tools for leadership in the clean cooking sector.

Vantage Point also explores the financial and policy solutions needed to increase access to clean cooking. These include gender-lens investing and results-based financing—which have the potential to help close the sector's investment deficit—as well as national energy policies that fully incorporate gender considerations. Lastly, the magazine spotlights a selection of CCA's partner organizations that are fostering women's empowerment and leadership in clean cooking.

Around the world, billions of women and girls spend hours every day collecting firewood and cooking on polluting stoves—limiting their opportunities for education and jobs and affecting their health and well-being. This undeniably gendered burden costs the world $800 billion each year in women's lost productivity. Despite these troubling outcomes, lack of access to clean cooking remains the world's most neglected gender, health, and environmental challenge. CCA and its many partners are dedicated to addressing these challenges through rapid, local, women-centered transitions to clean cooking.

With this magazine, CCA hopes to ignite meaningful conversations, inspire decisive action, catalyze collaboration across sectors and geographical boundaries—and ultimately realize the shared vision of gender equality and global sustainability presented in Vantage Point.

Read the first edition of Vantage Point.

