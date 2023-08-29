Clean Cooking Alliance Launches New Venture Accelerator Program

The Clean Cooking Alliance's Venture Accelerator program aims to nurture early-stage ventures that are poised to tackle the most pressing challenges currently preventing clean cooking solutions from scaling up.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) has launched a new Venture Accelerator program that aims to nurture early-stage enterprises poised to tackle the most pressing challenges currently preventing clean cooking solutions from scaling up. By building the pipeline of companies attractive to investors focused on climate and energy access, CCA aims to drive more capital into the sector.

The first cohort of the Venture Accelerator, scheduled to begin in October 2023, will recruit high-potential clean cooking companies with the ambition to attract carbon finance as a source of growth capital. The program will help enterprises address gaps in their knowledge, management capacity, and technical capacity that currently impede them from participating in the carbon markets and accessing carbon finance.

The Venture Accelerator will address these challenges by providing technical assistance and capacity building support to:

Diagnose enterprise-level gaps that impede the development of bankable carbon projects;

Guide enterprises in understanding the evolving policy environment around carbon markets in general;

Develop strategies to access global carbon market off-takers and national-level programs, where applicable;

Access technical expertise to assist with the process of structuring carbon programs; and

Create linkages to ecosystems players that pre-finance carbon projects.

Cohort 1 will run for 20 weeks following an in-person bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, in November 2023. The program will be conducted in English only.

Cohort 1 is now accepting applications from West African enterprises that are manufacturing or distributing clean cooking products, as well as enterprises in adjacent energy access sectors that are planning to include clean cooking solutions in their product portfolio.

The application deadline is September 15, 2023. Apply now.

