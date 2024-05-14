Clean Cooking Alliance Launches Principles for Responsible Carbon Finance in Clean Cooking

"These Principles set a clear, consistent, higher bar for organizations operating in clean cooking carbon markets so that all transactions in these markets can be relied on for their integrity, transparency, fairness, and sustainability." - CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans Post this

"Carbon finance is transforming the clean cooking sector, helping fill a significant funding gap while dramatically accelerating access to cleaner stoves and fuels," said CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans. "These Principles set a clear, consistent, higher bar for organizations operating in clean cooking carbon markets so that all transactions in these markets can be relied on for their integrity, transparency, fairness, and sustainability."

CCA's latest industry trends report found that, among clean cooking companies tracked by CCA, more than 20% of the record US $100 million in revenue in 2022 came directly from carbon credit sales, while it is estimated that the vast majority of investments in clean cooking are directly or indirectly related to clean cooking carbon projects.

"The Principles will help ensure accurate and fair carbon methodologies that create a level and accurate playing field for all clean cookstove project developers," said BURN CEO Peter Scott.

As of May 14, 2024, more than 100 organizations have endorsed the Principles for Responsible Carbon Finance in Clean Cooking (view list here). Others may add their organizations to the list by submitting this brief form to CCA.

Media Contact

Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, [email protected], https://cleancooking.org/

SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance